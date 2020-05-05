Morehouse Parish man killed in Ouachita Parish crash

MONROE, La. — A overnight crash in Ouachita Parish claimed the life of a Morehouse Parish man, according to the Louisiana State Police (LSP).
LSP Troop F responded to a crash on I-20 east of Monroe shortly before 12:30 a.m on Tuesday. They say a 2012 Toyota Camry, driven by 65-year-old Johnny Ray Green, was driving east on I-20 when, for reasons still under investigation, Green stopped in the outside lane and got out of the vehicle. Troop F says that after Green stepped out, a 2015 Freightliner 18-wheeler struck Green and his vehicle.
Green was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ouachita Parish Coroner’s Office. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.
A toxicology sample has been taken and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.
