Morehouse Parish man charged with 2nd Degree Murder turns himself in

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division has made an arrest in a murder case that happened in the Beekman area.

John Bradshaw, Jr.

Courtesy: Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office

According to deputies, they were called in the early morning hours of Saturday, September 4th.

Deputies say they arrested John Bradshaw, Jr., 24, and charged him with one count of 2nd Degree Murder and two counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder.

Investigators say they found Bradshaw when met a group of people in the Beekman area to head to Arkansas. Deputies say Bradshaw fired several rounds at a car that was driving away and one bullet hit a passenger in the backseat.

Deputies tell us, the victim in the shooting was taken to a hospital in Crossett in that car. Water Giller of Arkansas later died from his injury.

According to deputies, Bradshaw turned himself into authorities without incident.

Bradshaw, Jr. was booked into the Morehouse Parish Jail on one count of 2nd Degree Murder and two counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder.

Deputies say this case is still under investigation. If you have any further information regarding this case, please contact the MPSO at 318-281-4141 or CrimeStoppers at 318-388-CASH(2274).