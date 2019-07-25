Breaking News
Morehouse Parish declares State of Emergency due to cybersecurity breach

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. — (7/25/19) A State of Emergency has been declared by Morehouse Parish President Terry Matthews, effective 9:00 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019.

The Morehouse Parish School Board and possibly other Morehouse Parish Agencies were victim of a Cyber Security Emergency on July 24, 2019.

The State of Emergency will remain in effect for 30 days or until the order is officially cancelled or extended.

