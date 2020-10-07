Morehouse Parish declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Delta

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. — The Morehouse Parish Police Jury has declared a state of emergency for Morehouse parish ahead of Hurricane Delta.
The declaration took effect at 11:15 AM on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, and will remain in effect for 30 days unless it is rescinded.
