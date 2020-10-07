Morehouse Parish declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Delta

This Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, satellite image released by NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS) shows Tropical Storm Gamma, left, which soaked part of Mexico over the weekend and a strengthening Hurricane Delta, lower right, which is on a course to pass by the Cayman Islands early Tuesday. (NASA via AP)

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. — The Morehouse Parish Police Jury has declared a state of emergency for Morehouse parish ahead of Hurricane Delta.

The declaration took effect at 11:15 AM on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, and will remain in effect for 30 days unless it is rescinded.

