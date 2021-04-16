Morehouse May Madness Street Festival scheduled for May 1

BASTROP, La. — The Morehouse May Madness Street Festival is set to take over the streets of downtown Bastrop on Saturday, May 1.

The street festival will have a classic car and motorcycle exhibit, food vendors, and even a kid-zone! Right down the road, the Farmers Market will be full of fresh vegetables for sale and the visitor’s center will have an art and quilt exhibit. On top of all of that, the Morehouse Country Club will be hosting a golf scramble.

Miss Louisiana Courtney Hammons will kick off the party at 9 AM on the Main Stage. After that, there will be live music from New Life Worship, Homegrown, Briar Patch Revival, Barrett Pepper, Chad Thomas, and Murphy’s Law. Then at 10 AM, two more stages will open up with more music, dancers, and students. That party will rock on until 4 PM.

The golf scramble at the Morehouse Country Club will tee-off at 10 AM. If you want to sign up for that, contact Cheryl Eiland at 318-281-0466.

