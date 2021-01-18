Morehouse man killed in wreck involving an 18-wheeler

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Louisiana State Police are investigating a wreck on Highway 165 that claimed the life of a Bastrop man.

According to the Troopers, they were called out just before 11:45 a.m. to the scene of a wreck on Highway 165 just past the Ouachita Parish line. They say Victor Kennedy, 61, of Bastrop was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the early examination of the evidence leads them to believe a 2018 Toyota Tundra, driven by Kennedy, was driving south in the outside lane of Highway 165. Investigators say they have not figured out why, but Kennedy’s Tundra crossed into the inside travel lane and hit the rear-ended of a southbound Peterbilt tractor-trailer.

Troopers say Kennedy was not wearing his seatbelt and he suffered fatal injuries. Investigators say the driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash.

Investigators have sent toxicology samples for analysis and the crash remains under investigation.

In 2021, Troop F has investigated three fatal crashes resulting in three deaths and they are encouraging everyone to use the seatbelts when they get into a car.