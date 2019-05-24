Morehouse man found dead inside trailer, neighbors say shots were fired 15 hours before Video

MOREHOUSE PARISH (5/24/2019) -- An investigation is underway in Morehouse Parish after a man was found dead Thursday evening.

"It was pow pow pow a break then pow pow pow," said one neighbor.

Jennifer Whitaker said she heard gunfire about 3 a.m. Thursday while sleeping in her camper at the Spicewood Village mobile home park.

Later that evening, Morehouse Parish deputies says 42-year-old Tommy J. Jarrell was found dead in his trailer around 6 p.m.

"It was shot through the front door he was either on the bed or the sofa there's two bullet holes on this side of the window," said Whitaker.

Piercing through the walls.

"A few of the bullets went through the door into the back of the trailer and into the trailer behind them. Nobody in the trailer behind them was hurt," said Whitaker.

Tiffaney Smith lives across the road, she said she was mortified when she heard the shots and knew something was wrong.

"I just wanted to go check on him... You know how you get a gut feeling about something sometimes, but I didn't I just prayed," said Smith.

But when she returned home he was gone.

"I felt so bad knowing I was right here and could have walked across and he was right there," said Smith.

Knowing Jarrell only for a short time, she said as kind as he was his murder was selfish and senseless.

"I hope whoever did this.... I hope they pay... I hope this family gets justice because he has children and he really was stand-up guy," said Smith.

Sherriff Mike Tubbs told us the investigation is in it's early stages. There is surveillance video that they are reviewing in hopes it sheds light on who may have pulled the trigger.