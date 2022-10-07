MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The Morehouse General Hospital is hosting a Pretty in Pink Tea in honor of breast cancer fighters and survivors. The tea will take place on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 2 PM at the Bastrop Visitors Center at 124 Washington St. in Bastrop, La.

There will be tea and refreshments, and a balloon release will be held near the end of the event. The Morehouse General Hospital invites the community to join them and wear pink.

To attend the Pretty in Pink Tea, text or call Claudia Franklin at 318-880-4027.



