BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, September 15, 2023, at 9 AM, Morehouse Elementary School will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new book vending machine. According to officials, students will have an opportunity to earn tokens throughout the school year to receive books from the vending machine.

Photo courtesy of Morehouse Elementary School

