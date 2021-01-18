More than 100 staff, teachers and students in Sterlington in quarantine after COVID exposure

STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — More than 100 staff, teachers, and students are currently in quarantine for COVID safety.

The school sent a text message to the parents of current students that says Sterlington Middle School was “hit particularly hard” with COVID-19 exposures.

The school says they had mitigation protocols will continue despite the challenges with masks not being worn properly and consistently, requiring frequent reminders.

The school says they have 13 staff, 20 6th graders, 109 7th graders, and 32 8th graders are all out in quarantine. The school says that 11 of these people are COVID positive.

The school says the students have been given the necessary information and they have reported the data to the appropriate LDH offices.

We will follow this story and bring you updates as they become available.