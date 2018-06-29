More than 100 fans given to seniors as part of the city employee community benevolent project

Monroe city employees are helping senior citizens keep cool this summer by pooling their own money to buy more than 100 fans.

It’s part of this month’s city employee community benevolent project.

We spoke with organizers about what it means to be able to help those less fortunate.

The Director of Planning and Urban Development Ellen Hill says, “As a city we have been committed to doing different activities to support our residents. So today we have the opportunity to donate fans to seniors in Ouachita Parish.”

The fans have gone to senior citizens at the Ouachita Council on Aging and the Service Corps of Retired Executives.