More painted herons to roost in Ouachita Parish

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A new flock of herons are landing in Ouachita Parish. Tomorrow kicks of wave two of The Louisiana Art Council’s Herons on the Bayou Project.

There are currently 51 painted herons in front of businesses in Ouachita Parish. The Arts Council is now seeking sponsors for 30 new herons.

The Arts Council says it costs $5,000 to sponser a heron and all the money raised wll go to the Downtown Art Alliance.

“We can’t say very many things that was positive about Covid-19, but the herons were the shinning stars of Covid-19. We loved looking out our window of city hall, you knew exactly who was on a heron hunt because they would all pull up real fast, park sideways, run out, do a selfie, and run back in the car. We were seeing young and old doing that.” says Courtney Hornsby, memeber of the Herons on the Bayou Commitee.

If you are a local artist, you can find out how to apply to join in the fun and paint a heron by clicking here.