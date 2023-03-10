All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — In October of 2022, deputies of the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office learned of an incident that occurred in the Marion area, in which a child was struck by their father, reportedly for struggling with their homework. The mother of the child filed a complaint with deputies, alleging that the child’s father, 28-year-old Marcus Jearrell Ford, abused the nine-year-old while in his custody in Union Parish.

According to authorities, they learned that the victim was struggling with their math homework when Ford became frustrated and picked up a book and allegedly struck the child in the face, leaving a scratch. Ford then allegedly struck the child in the chest with a closed fist, before sending the child outside.

Deputies confirmed that the events were witnessed by a sibling who confirmed to deputies that the father struck the child multiple times, including once with a book. Deputies were unable to immediately locate Ford; however, he was located and arrested in Ouachita Parish on March 8, 2023.

According to officials, Ford was extradited to Union Parish where he was booked for Cruelty to a Juvenile.