CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Friday, November 11, 2022, is a night full of shopping and Christmas magic in the city of Camden, Ark. The Moonlight Shopping Madness will be going on all evening where every purchase you make at participating businesses will enter you in a drawing for the grand prize.

The Muppet Christmas Carol will also be shown in the park next to Artesana Soaps and pictures with Santa will be happening at Southern Realty Group. This all takes place in Downtown Camden and is free to attend.

The XOXO Christmas Open House is also kicking off that same evening with a special guest appearance from Miss Arkansas, Ebony Mitchell. This will be taking place from 5 PM to 9 PM at The XOXO Co.