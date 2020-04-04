Coronavirus Information

State COVID-19 Dashboard

CDC Info on COVID-19

Coronavirus Closures/Postponements

School Lunch Programs

Monticello McDonald’s Donates Funds to Support Family of Marquis Martin

Local News

by: News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MONTICELLO, Ark. (04-03-2020)– The McDonald’s restaurant at 369 Highway 425 North in Monticello, Arkansas presented a check on April 2 to help support the family of Marquis Martin. Martin’s body was discovered on Saturday, March 7 after a nearly month-long search.

He had been missing since Feb. 9 and the investigation into his death is still underway.

The McDonald’s, where Martin worked part-time, donated 10% of the restaurant’s proceeds from March 16 to support his family.
 
“Marquis’ friends and colleagues describe him as a hard worker who was committed to helping others, whether here, at his church or at school where he worked in special education and mentored students,” said McDonald’s Owner/Operator Michael Retzer Jr. “He is certainly missed.” The donation will support Martin’s family, including his four-year-old daughter, during this difficult time and help cover funeral expenses.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories