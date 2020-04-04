Monticello McDonald’s Donates Funds to Support Family of Marquis Martin

MONTICELLO, Ark. (04-03-2020)– The McDonald’s restaurant at 369 Highway 425 North in Monticello, Arkansas presented a check on April 2 to help support the family of Marquis Martin. Martin’s body was discovered on Saturday, March 7 after a nearly month-long search.

He had been missing since Feb. 9 and the investigation into his death is still underway.

The McDonald’s, where Martin worked part-time, donated 10% of the restaurant’s proceeds from March 16 to support his family.



“Marquis’ friends and colleagues describe him as a hard worker who was committed to helping others, whether here, at his church or at school where he worked in special education and mentored students,” said McDonald’s Owner/Operator Michael Retzer Jr. “He is certainly missed.” The donation will support Martin’s family, including his four-year-old daughter, during this difficult time and help cover funeral expenses.

