Months-long narcotics investigation leads to arrest of Monroe man

MONROE, La. — (8/1/19) A months-long narcotics investigation has led to the arrest of one Monroe man charged with multiple counts of drug distribution.

Louisiana State Troopers arrested Ladamien D. Molet, 32, of Monroe on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in connection to a series of drug deals.

The investigation beginning on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, used a confidential informant to make seven individual narcotic buys leading to 18 different distribution/conspiracy charges from three different drug dealers.

The drugs sold on different dates included cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine, and Xanax.

On the arrest date, Molet was booked in Ouachita Correctional Center.

He faces two counts of Attempt and Conspiracy, one count of Distribution of Schedule IV CDS (Xanax), one count of Distribution of Schedule I CDS (Marijuana), and five counts of Distribution of Schedule II CDS (Cocaine).

His bond has been set to $98,500.

The two remaining drug suppliers involved in the investigation were not arrested at this time.

