Monroe’s zoo gifted nearly $80K for ADA accessible train coach

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe says the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo was anonymously given a large sum of money in which the zoo will put to good use.

The City of Monroe is announcing the arrival of a handicap accessible train coach to the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo. The train ride covers almost one mile of track through open grassland and areas with majestic, mature cypress trees. It crosses the zoo’s lagoon on two occasions giving a good view at times to a variety of ducks, geese, turtles, and pelicans.

The funds for the train came from an anonymous donor in the sum of $75,000.00 to the Louisiana Purchase Zoological Society in July 2021, which helped build a handicap accessible train coach. the handicap accessible train coach will help those in a wheelchair or those who are limited in terms of mobility.

Tom Pearson, the Zoo Director, says, “If you’re in a wheelchair you’ll be able to access the coach from this ramp right here. From the bottom of our hearts we thank our anonymous donor who contributed $75,000.00 for the purchase of this coach. Now, virtually everything in the zoo is accessible by wheelchair and again, finally the train is, too.”

The zoo says the 51-year-old train generally runs year round and now it will finally be accessible for people with limited mobility issues.