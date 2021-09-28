Monroe’s Public Works Director announces retirement

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The city of Monroe has announced the retirement of the Public Works Director. According to the city, Tom Janway will be retiring at the end of the month.

The city says Janway joined the City of Monroe in 2004 and has spent the last 17

years working hard on behalf of the citizens. Mayor Friday Ellis joins the City of Monroe in wishing Mr. Janway well in his retirement.

Tom Janway Monroe Public Works Director

Courtesy: City of Monroe

“Tom will be missed here in the City, but we are so excited for his next chapter. Tom served

the public for the last three decades and he leaves the City of Monroe in a better condition

than when he found it.”



Mr. Janway’s last day with the City of Monroe will be Wednesday, September 29, 2021