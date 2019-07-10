Monroe’s Planning and Urban Development Dept. will be closed on Thursday due to emergency repairs

MONROE, La. – (7/10/19) The City of Monroe’s Planning and Urban Development Department will be closed for official business on Thursday, July 11th due to emergency air conditioning repairs at the building that houses it.

That building, located at 3901 Jackson Street, is known as City Hall Annex South or CHAS. Due to the failure of the cooling system in the building, all workers in Planning and Urban Development will temporarily work out of the Public Safety Center.

Following the transfer of computers, phones, and other technology, the department expects to return to regular operations at the Public Safety Center on Friday. This includes the issuance of construction permits, building plan approval as well as handling code enforcement issues.

No timetable has been set for the repairs at CHAS or the return of workers to that building.

