Monroe’s new one stop shop allows for a new way to get business permits

MONROE, La (9/26/19) — Mayor Jamie Mayo signed paperwork today to officially close the purchase of Monroe’s one stop shop.

Chamber members and guests attended the signing at city hall and shared how excited they are for the future shop.

The goal of the new shop is to help provide a more efficient way to get permits and other services for businesses and Monroe residents.

“We will consolidate about three different locations into this one location and then there will be one place that businesses and individuals can come to get their licenses, permitting…different things that they need to operate their business or also their home,” said Jamie Mayo, Mayor of Monroe.

The shop is set to open within the next year. The city has committed more than 919,000 dollars to the project.

The location of the shop will be at 1401 Stubbs Avenue Monroe, LA.