Monroe woman strangled and assaulted during argument while holding 1-month-old baby

MONROE, La, (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to an apartment in Monroe due to a domestic dispute.

Per the arrest report, when deputies made contact with the victim, she advised that during a verbal altercation with 21-year-old Lewayne Shepherd, he began physically assaulting her while she held their newborn child in her arms.

After allegedly being punched and struck in the head multiple times, she began pushing Shepherd in self-defense. She claims that Shepherd then began strangling her with both of his hands around her throat two separate times while she was still holding the child.

The victim claims that she lost her breath during the second strangulation, and that she is scared of Shepherd coming back to her residence.

When deputies searched for Shepherd, he was found near the apartment complex and allegedly claims that he did not strangle the victim or hit her in the head. Shepherd allegedly also claimed that if he did touch her, it was only to push her against the wall.

Shepherd was arrested and transported to Ouachita Correctional Center on one count of Domestic Abuse Battery; Child Endangerment.