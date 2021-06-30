Monroe woman shot to death while dropping son off at Naval Academy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday June 28, Michelle Cummings was shot twice while sitting down by a balcony outside a hotel in Annapolis, Md visiting with friends.

Cummings, a Monroe native and Carroll High School alumni, was in Annapolis attending Induction Day for her son Trey who will be attending the United States Naval Academy and playing football.

A GoFundMe that was set up by a fellow Navy Football Mom has already surpassed the $100,000 goal that was set one day ago.

This is just the third homicide this year in Annapolis, and an investigation into this case is still ongoing.