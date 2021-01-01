Monroe woman killed in Ouachita Parish crash

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Louisiana State police say a Monroe woman died in a crash in Ouachita Parish.

Police say they were called to a two car wreck on December 31, just after 3:00 p.m., on Highway 139 near Music Road.

Police say April Waller, 49, of Monroe was killed in this wreck.

Investigators say evidence gathered in this early stage of the investigation suggests that a 2012 Hyundai Accent, that was driven by Waller, was driving north on Highway 139. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but evidence says Waller’s car crossed the center line and hit a 2018 Toyota truck head-on.

Police say, the driver of the truck was not harmed in the wreck. They went on to say that both drivers were wearing their seatbelts, but Waller’s injuries were fatal and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say they are sending routine toxicology samples analysis. This crash remains under investigation.