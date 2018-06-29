Monroe woman fights to keep daughter safe from online predators Video

Monroe, La. - Hundreds are facing charges as part of Operation Broken Heart -- a national crackdown on suspected child predators from federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.

Attorney General Jeff Landry's Office says 62 of those predators are in Louisiana. But as one Monroe mother is living a nightmare, she shows us there are still more out there.

"I can't keep living like this, this has to stop."

Samantha Gandy says she's in constant fear.

"It's hard looking over your shoulder every time you leave the house."

She tells us a complete stranger has been harassing her on Facebook asking to see her four year old daughter after the two appeared on the Animal Planet show "Monsters Inside Me."

"He started to go into details of how he wanted to do a full physical on my daughter," says Gandy.

Those details asking about the child's private parts and undressing her.

"The emails are nonstop he's written letters," she says.

She says when she would block the man on social media he would make another page and contact her repeatedly.

She even went as far as answering the stranger's Facebook video call.

"Part of me wanted to see what he looked like cuz I have no idea I don't know if he's behind me in the grocery store or watching my daughter in dance class."

Gandy says she was forced to move after he mailed a letter to her home. Scared, she reached out to the West Monroe police department and the District Attorney's office asking for help. Determined to do everything possible to keep her daughter safe.

"I gave a phone number an address they have the letter they have everything but the person."

In Ouachita parish alone there are 369 registered sex offenders. When abuse is suspected, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office refers them to the Children's Advocacy Center of Northeast Louisiana.

They conduct interviews with the children while law enforcement agencies watch from a separate room.

Forensic Interviewer for the agency, Sara McBroom, says just because you do not know someone going through abuse doesn't mean it isn't happening around you.

"A lot of people aren't aware of all the issues happening right here in our community. because they don't know somebody personally this has happened to but statistics tell us that one in four girls and one in six boys are going to be sexually abused before their eighteenth birthday."

McBroom says there are certain things to look out for if you suspect a child is being abused.

"A dramatic change in that child's behavior...if that child has become withdrawn or more aggressive. If that child has displayed fear to go home or fear to leave a protected environment that could definitely be a sign. A child eating more or eating less, wetting the bed, needing a lot of affection from adults those are all things that could lead to abuse or neglect."

Samantha Gandy says she's going to do everything she can to make sure her daughter does not become one of those statistics. She warns other parents to do the same.

"Never ever feel comfortable this could happen to anybody. Look at your kids' social media know who they're talking to."

Samantha tells NBC 10 she's even reached out to the FBI since a California address was listed on the mailed letter's envelope.

We reached out to the West Monroe Police Department for comment but did not hear back.