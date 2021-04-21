Monroe woman charged with criminal mischief after deputies found her asleep in her vehicle with a stack of mail not addressed to her

MONROE, La. — On Wednesday, April 21, 2021, Ouachita Parish Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Pecan Lake Estates Rd. in reference to a woman who seemed to be passed out behind the wheel of her vehicle.

According to arrest reports, after waking up the suspect, 36-year-old Leslie Brook Fuselier, deputies noticed she appeared to be “groggy and sluggish”, slurring her speech and unsteady on her feet.

Deputies requested permission to search her vehicle for anything illegal, and Fuselier granted that request. While conducting the search, deputies found several pieces of U.S. Mail not addressed to her in plain sight. Two pieces of mail were open and sent from the Internal Revenue Service.

Deputies have determined there are possibly 28 victims in this case. They also tried locating some of the recipients/victims, but were unsuccessful at the time.

Fuselier explained the mail in her vehicle was old and she only picked the mail up to give it back to the owners/recipients.

Fuselier was handcuffed and advised she was under arrest for removing mail from mail boxes and transported to O.C.C. where she was later booked.

Earlier this month, Fuselier was arrested and booked into O.C.C after deputies responded to a similar call to a woman asleep behind the wheel in the parking lot of a church. In conducting that investigation, deputies found methamphetamine in her possession and that she had an outstanding warrant.