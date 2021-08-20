Three West Monroe residents charged with Animal Cruelty for burning two house cats

Cattie Bonvillian

Courtesy: Ouachita Correctional Center

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— A Monroe woman returned home to find that her shoes, clothes and toiletries had been scattered across the front porch and yard of her home.

According to deputies, once inside the home, she immediately smelled burned hair and could not locate her two indoor cats. Deputies say, she later found her cats with what appeared to be severe burns.

According to an arrest report, Cattie Bonvillian, 36, was determined to be a suspect over the course of the investigation.

Lindi Woods

Courtesy: Ouachita Correctional Center

Deputies say Bonvillian willingly reported to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office where she admitted to going in the house with David Doan and Lindi Woods. Bonvillian admitted to police the three of them threw the victim’s belongings outside.

However, deputies say, Bonvillian denied injuring the cats and stated she had “no knowledge” of what happened to them. The arrest affidavit also said Bonvillian claimed she did not cause any harm to the cats.

Deputies say when they interviewed Woods, she claims to have seen Bonvillian use a cigarette lighter to try and light one of the cat’s tails on fire. Woods then told deputies she left the house and went to sit the car.

David Doan

Courtesy: Ouachita Correctional Center

Deputies say they also questioned Doan about the cats and he said he was not around when the cats were harmed, but he did hear something about Bonvilian using a can of hairspray to set the cats on fire.

The cats were taken to a local emergency vet clinic and were treated for severe burns.

Bonvillian, Doan, and Woods were all arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on 1 count of Simple Burglary and 2 counts of Animal Cruelty.

**The original story was updated to include the names and information from the two other people involved.**