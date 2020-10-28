Monroe woman arrested on multiple charges after urinating in middle of highway

Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) (10/28/20)— On 10/27/20, police arrested Mecie Gorham when she pulled down her pants and urinated in the middle of a highway after being told she could not.

Gorham was placed in double locked handcuffs and advised of her Rights per Miranda.

Mecie Gorham (mugshot from January 2020)

After arriving at MPD booking and placed in a handcuff on the bench, she attempted to get her hand out of the handcuff.

She then stood up and when asked to sit, started cursing at officers while refusing to obey commands.

Once she sat back down, she attempted to get her hand out of the handcuff a second time and when she couldn’t, she stood back up.

As officers attempted to seat her on the bench, she began pushing officers and grabbed a taser, attempting to take it.

Other officers arrived on scene and attempted to place Gorham in handcuffs. During this time, she grabbed two other officers firearms and attempted to take them.

Gorham also attempted to bite two officers. After struggling with her, officers were able to place her in handcuffs.

Gorham was then transported to OCC where she was booked on the charges of one count of Obscenity, two counts of Simple Escape, three counts of Disarming a Peace Officer, six counts of Resisting a Police Officer with Force or Violence, and two counts of Battery of a Police Officer.

