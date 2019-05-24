Monroe woman arrested on alleged drug charges

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Crystal Gayle Browder

MONROE, La. - (5/24/19) A Monroe woman has been arrested on suspected distribution charges landing her a $130,000.00 bond.

Early Thursday afternoon, the Metro Narcotics Unit (MNU) arrested a Monroe woman identified as Crystal Gayle Browder for five outstanding felony distribution warrants.

Officials say Browder denied having any illegal products inside her home.

According to the affidavit, following her arrest, Browder gave the MNU permission to search her residence where they found a large (undisclosed) amount of crystal meth along with baggies and two digital scales in her bedroom.

Browder denied ownership of the suspected meth and claims that she allows people to come and go from her bedroom so the meth could belong to anyone.

Crystal Gayle Browder was arrested and transported to Ouachita Correctional Center where she is being held on a $130,000.00 bond.

