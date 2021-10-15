Monroe woman arrested after throwing Halloween yard decorations and striking a child

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday October 14, shortly after 5 p.m., officers with the Monroe Police Department were dispatched to an apartment complex on Carroll Drive.

Upon officers arrival, they were advised by the victim that 31-year-old Viola Ceasar came to her residence and began throwing her Halloween decorations at the door and causing a loud disturbance.

Per the arrest report, while Ceasar was throwing and damaging various decorations, she struck a 3-year-old child in the back with a solar light.

When the victim confronted Ceasar about striking her child with the light, Ceasar reportedly shouted profanity and left the area.

While being intervivewed, Ceasar reportedly admitted to being at the address and throwing the victim’s property because they were talking about her children via Facebook. Ceasar also denied striking the child with anything.

Viola Ceasar was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges:

Disturbing the Peace

