Monroe woman arrested after police say she beat her boyfriend in the head with a trophy

(6/18/19) MONROE, La. -- A Monroe woman has been arrested after allegedly beating up her boyfriend for talking to a younger woman.

According to arrest reports, 40-year-old Connie Jones was arrested early Monday morning and charged with Domestic Abuse Battery and Aggravated Battery.

Monroe Police say they were called out to a home on Gordon Avenue for a domestic disturbance complaint.

The victim, Jones' live-in boyfriend, told police that Jones arrived home and started an argument. The victim says that during that argument Jones got angry and started to throw household items at him before pushing him down to the floor.

According to the victim, Jones then armed herself with a trophy and struck him in the forehead approximately four times.

The victim was able to get back on his feet and take the trophy away from Jones. He told Jones he was going to call the police and that ended the fight.

Jones admitted that she threw items at the victim, pushed him, and punched him in the head multiple times. She told police that she was angry because the victim had entertained advances from a younger woman.

Jones was then arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on a $40,000 bond.

