Monroe woman arrested after pepper-spraying a man and his daughter during intense altercation

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department were called to a domestic dispute that involved an assault on a minor.

According to arrest report, Deputies arrived on the scene where 21-year-old Keyera Young admitted to pepper spraying her boyfriend. Also, the boyfriend’s 7-year-old daughter was sprayed with mace as the two attempted to go inside of his residence.

Young admitted she intentionally used her vehicle to strike the victim’s vehicle while she had her 3 month old daughter in the front passenger seat of her vehicle.

The suspect was arrested and charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault, one count of Domestic Abuse Aggravated Assaulted, and two counts Child Endangerment.