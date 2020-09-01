Monroe woman arrested after committing her crimes on Facebook Live

Monroe, La. (09/01/20)— On 08/31/20, at approximately 3:15 p.m., Monroe police were contacted by a man claiming that Demilya Pratt, age 26, of Monroe, had kicked in the front door of his home while he was away and stole $1,000 in cash.

During the incident, Pratt went on Facebook Live, which caused the victim to provide the video footage to police.

Demilya Pratt

On the video, Pratt can be seen admitting to kicking in the door and taking the money from him.

Also on the video, officers witnessed Pratt’s two small children were with her at the time of the incident.

At the time of her arrest, Pratt admitted to the aforementioned information and said that the money was owed to her by the victim.

Pratt was subsequently arrested, handcuffed, and transported to OCC for booking on the charges of Simple Criminal Damage to Property and Simple Burglary.

