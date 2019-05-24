Monroe woman arrested, accused of stealing multiple phones from local store

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(5/24/19) MONROE, La. -- A Monroe woman has been arrested, accused of stealing multiple iPhone's from a local store.

24-year-old Antraneka Butler turned herself in at the Monroe Police Department on Thursday.

According to arrest reports, Butler and two unidentified juveniles committed a felony theft on March 26 and 27, 2019, at the Sam's Club. On March 26, an iPhone XR and an iPhone XS Max were stolen. Butler and the juveniles returned the following day and stole an iPhone XS. The total value of the stolen items is $3,100.

Police say the iPhone XS and XS Max have been recovered, but the iPhone XR is still missing.

She is facing two felony counts of Theft and her bond has not been set at this time.