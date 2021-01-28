Monroe woman accused of fatally shooting her boyfriend

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – A Monroe woman has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after she allegedly shot her boyfriend Thursday morning. Evelyn F. Sanders, 66, was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to the arrest report, the shooting happened in the 1900 block of Adams Street. Police said when they arrived, they found the man inside the home with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead by Acadian Ambulance Service. Two witnesses reportedly told officers Sanders and the victim were in a bedroom arguing when a gunshot was heard. One witness told police Sanders said she shot her boyfriend. The second witness reported hearing Sanders make previous statements about killing the victim.

Police said Sanders told them she and her boyfriend were arguing about drugs. They also said she admitted to being familiar with the gun used to kill the victim but told them she did not shoot her boyfriend. The arrest report indicated Sanders tested positive for the presence of gun powder residue on her hands.

Sanders is said to have a long and violent criminal history. Police said she was convicted of a felony in 2014 for aggravated battery. She has been booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center.