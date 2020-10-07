Monroe Woman accused of driving drunk after crashing into a house

MONROE, La. — Authorities have arrested a Monroe woman after they say she crashed into a home while driving under the influence.

According to the arrest report, Jaqueline Starr was traveling southbound on the MLK Jr. service road where she crashed into a another vehicle.

The victim says Starr fled the scene and the victim followed the suspect to the 1300 block of Crescent Drive where Starr then crashed her vehicle into a home causing major damage to the residence.

There were 2 victims inside the residence who complained of moderate head injuries.

Starr was advised of her Miranda Rights, which she stated she understood.

Authorities say Starr was unable to provide proof of insurance and she performed poorly on the SFST’s and registered a breathalyzer test of 0.75 grams, %BAC.

Starr was transported to OCC where she was booked in on charges of:

Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated, 1st Offense

All Drivers Must Secure License

No Proof of Insurance

Negligent Injuring

Failure to Report Accident

Her bond is currently set at $2,050.