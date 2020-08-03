Monroe, West Monroe hosting food distributions in August

WEST MONROE, La. — The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana has teamed up with the City of West Monroe and the City of Monroe to distribute food to Ouachita Parish residents the first week of August.

The distributions will take place on August 5 & 6 and will begin at 9 AM on both days. On the 5th, the distribution will take place at the Monroe Civic Center until supplies run out. On the 6th, the distribution will take place at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center, again until supplies run out.

The distributions will be a “drive thru” type of service with Louisiana National Guard members loading boxes into resident’s vehicles.

Each food box will have chicken drumsticks, chicken Creole, chicken strips, and smoked sausage. Each vehicle will also receive a 25 pound box of non-perishable food and a bag of apples.

“I cannot think of a greater service our city and employees can provide than helping to distribute food for those who may need it most,” said Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis.

West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell said, “We thank the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana for partnering with the cities of Monroe and West Monroe to distribute food to those in our community who need assistance.”

For those in need of food who live outside of Ouachita Parish, help is also available. Visit foodbanknela.org/find-food or call the Food Bank at 318-322-3567 to find a local food distribution.

