MONROE-WEST MONROE, La. — (8/30/19) The Monroe-West Monroe Convention & Visitors Bureau (MWMCVB) will open a temporary office during the remodel of their existing building.

The remodel will begin on Tuesday, September 3.

The temporary location will be at 212 Walnut Street, Suite 100 in Monroe, formerly the office of the Monroe Chamber of Commerce.

Operating hours for the MWMCVB at this location will be Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.