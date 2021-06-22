Monroe Water System says customers could see discolored water for the next few days

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe Water System says their customers could experience discolored water coming from their faucets. The water company says the water could be yellow or brown in tint.

The Water Company says there is no health concerns associated with the color of the water.

You could also experience low water pressure or discolored water because the Monroe Fire Department ran some tests on the fire hydrant water lines through out the city along with the Water Treatment plant running their annual chlorine cleaning.

The Water Company is stressing that the water is safe even if it is discolored especially after the hydrant testing.

According to officials, the discoloration is caused by the naturally occurring minerals that get stirred up in the water mains.

The water company says if you do experience some discoloration in your water, you can run your cold tap until the water turns clear, it could take up to 10 minutes before it runs clear again. They are also advising you to hold off on doing laundry until the water clears up.

The water company expects the discolored water to be flushed out of their distribution lines in a few days.