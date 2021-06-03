MONROE VFW POST #1809 HELD A MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY for Memorial Day Weekend

West Monroe, la. (KTVE/KARD) – Monroe VFW Post #1809 and community members gathered to honor their veterans and fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during combat.

“It’s an honor to be able to remember them and speak their names, and keep their memories alive,” says post commander of VFW post 1809, Christopher LeGuin.

Leguin wants to remind everyone that this is not a celebration but is more of a remembering for those who fought for our freedom.

“They died so we can have the freedom to enjoy the weekend that we have,” he says.

The memorial day event included a flag retirement ceremony, which LeGuin says, a proper way to retire a flag is by burning them, they retired over one hundred American flags.

“Burn until there’s no burn left of the flag. it has to be completely consumed by fire,” LeGuin says.

“ We take what’s left over of the ashes from the flags that’ve been flown, and enter them in our cemetery with our veterans.”

A law enforcement appreciation day was also part of this memorial day event. Stepheni LeGuin, Quartermasters of VFW Post #1809 says they’re grateful for their sacrifices.

“Also today we want to thank the law enforcement that we have in the area by offering them a hamburger free meal. They also make sacrifices every day to make sure we’re safe. So, I want to say thank you.

World War II veteran, Boyce free says it saddens him to remember those fallen heroes, but it is important to keep their memories alive.

“That’s what is mainly important to us to keep this going and to keep their memories alive,” says free

VFW Post #1809 also provided live music entertainment along with burgers and fried catfish for lunch with hopes to remind everyone the joy of our freedom.

“What are we taking for granted everyday? Says Stepheni LeGuin. ” We say freedom, freedom to talk and celebrate our daily lives. Live our lives to the fullest. Live it all.”