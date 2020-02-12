Monroe Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1809 is asking public for help to restore building

MONROE, La (02/12/20) — The VFW Post #1809 in Monroe has been serving the community for almost 90 years and has been in this exact building since the 60’s. After years of wear and tear on the building, it’s starting to show its age and causing trouble for those who use it.

“The building has fallen into disrepair, it’s a metal structure which is very sturdy if you maintain it, but since then the metal roof has started to rust through,” said Stepheni LeGuin, Quartermaster of VFW Post #1809.

The Post Commander and Quartermaster have taken time off of their weekends to try and repair as much as they can on their own.

“We just don’t have the means to do this and I feel like we owe it to our veterans as well as to the community who use this building to keep it up. We just can’t do it ourselves,” said LeGuin.

Now they’re asking for the community’s help to repair the chipped floor, metal roof, and air conditioning system; Repairs that add up to at least $25,000.

“We could use any help for materials, especially for the roof, anyone who knows how to do some of the things we need to get done if they would just agree to volunteer their time or materials, we would be so grateful,” said LeGuin.

VFW Post #1809 hosts weekly meetings and Friday night dances for seniors and the general public. They also rent the building out to other non-profits and organizations.

Since the building is active in the community with veterans and families, the Post Commander and Quartermaster are hoping the public will bring their skills to upgrade their building for future use.

If you would like to help the VFW building in any way with donations, resources, or anything else, the link to their Facebook page is here or you can contact them at 318-345-4185.