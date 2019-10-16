Monroe veterans meet with Louisiana VA secretary to discuss life after the military

MONROE, La (10/16/19) — The Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs hosted an event today to speak with the VA’s secretary where he shared how he’s helping veterans in Louisiana.

The secretary has been touring the state. Joey Strickland is on a mission to show veterans they’re not forgotten and that the help they need is available.

“We’re getting out across the state hosting town hall meetings, meeting with the veterans. I brought my staff of experts with me to see what the needs are, file claims for them, help them with any issues or problems they may have,” said Joey Strickland, Secretary of Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs .

The goal was to guide vets through benefit programs and serve every veteran like they’re family.

“I am a veteran. I am a retired Colonel with 30 years in the Army,” said Strickland.

Strickland’s military background is why he loves connecting fellow veterans with the VA.

“It has a special meaning. I am a father of five children and four of them are US Army, three of them are combat veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan and I married a lady that grew up in the Army, so it’s all about the veterans,” said Strickland.

Although events like this are meant to help vets transition to civilian life, the lack of veteran participation threatens the future of these types of events.

“Even young veterans have service connected disabilities that they need the DAV, the VFW, and the Veterans Administration, but we really need the younger generation to take action and engage to keep things going and keep these organizations going,” said Christopher LeGuin, Post Commander for VFW post #1809.

The VA secretary says he treats everyday as veterans and memorial day serving others to the best of his ability.