Monroe Transit request for four new city buses

(6/10/19) – The Monroe Transit System has requested four new buses. The Federal Transit Administration has green-lighted their request.

“FDA is allowing to go ahead and purchase the replacement buses this year, the buses will be here next year, and so they will not be a lost of time when we have buses that have eclipse their usually life and we still haven’t used them. Which is a good thing so were requesting that,” said Marc Keenan, Transit General Manager.



Monroe’s Transit System is the nation’s oldest continually run public bus system in the United States, dating back all the way to 1906. Over the past five years Monroe has added 12 new buses to its fleet.

Out of the four buses, three will be regular sized and the other will be ADA paratansit-meaning it will accommodate those with physical disabilities.

The total cost for the buses’ comes to $1.4 million dollars. The city will pay just over $214,000 out of its general fund. The remaining amount will be covered by the Federal Transportation Administration.