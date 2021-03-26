Monroe to host a mass vaccination event

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The City of Monroe is joining forces with Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport-Monroe Medical Center and the Louisiana Department of Health — Region 8 to host a mass vaccination event at the Monroe Civic Center.

According to the city, the event is open to eligible Louisiana residents. The event will take place on Wednesday, March 31st from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Organizers say you must make an appointment before the event.

Eligible community members can make an appointment online:

If you have a MyChart account, you can log on to schedule an appointment. If you do not already have a MyChart account, you can set up an account here.



Here’s what you need to know about the vaccine and the vaccination process:

Will I get to choose my vaccine?

This event will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine only.

Ochsner LSU Health is committed to vaccine transparency and will provide community members with information about which vaccine will be offered before scheduling.

The type of vaccine offered at each location depends on Ochsner LSU Health’s weekly supply and allocation.

Will I need a second dose?

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one dose, so there is no need for a follow up appointment.

Who can get a vaccine?

Anyone included under the current state vaccine guidelines, including but not limited to those who are: 65 and older Healthcare workers K-12 teachers, support staff and daycare personnel Law enforcement and first responders Pregnant persons . 55 and older with at least one underlying medical condition as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention



A full list of criteria can be found at https://ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine/. Vaccination sites are open to those without insurance regardless of their patient status at Ochsner.

How long do these appointments take?

Usually, patients are finished in about 25-45 minutes, including the 15-minute monitoring period following their vaccination.

To make the process as quick as possible, we encourage you to complete your registration online in advance following the instructions sent to you upon booking your appointment.

Are other dates and vaccine appointments available?