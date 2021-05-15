Monroe teen killed in multi-vehicle crash

In a statement from Louisiana State Troop F, they have confirmed that 19-year-old Jathamas White of Monroe was killed in a fatal crash on May 14th 2021 shortly after 6:30pm on La Hwy 594 at Powell Avenue.

When troopers arrived on the scene, they learned that a 2004 Lincoln Navigator, which was driven by 25-year-old Jalayla Jackson of Monroe was traveling eastbound on Hwy 594, and did not stop at a red light at Powell Avenue.

Upon entering the intersection, the Navigator crashed into the 2018 Hyundai Elantra driven by White, and proceeded through the intersection where it hit a Chevrolet Tahoe, which then struck a Kia Telluride.

At the time of the collision, White was found without his seatbelt on and was airlifted to a local hospital where he later passed away. Two other passengers who were in the vehicle with White were also taken to the hospital with injuries. Jackson, however, was not injured in the incident.

Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis, and the crash remains under investigation.

In 2021 alone, Troop F have encountered 19 fatal crashes, which have resulted in 22 deaths.

The Louisiana State Police would like to remind citizens that buckling up before driving is the most effective way to protect yourself in the event of a vehicle crash.