Monroe State Trooper arrested for Battery and Malfeasance in Office

Jacob Brown

Courtesy: Ouachita Correctional Center

MONROE, La. — Louisiana State Police say they have arrested one of their own. Thursday, December 10, 2020, a Louisiana State Police Troop F officer was taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Second Degree Battery and Malfeasance in Office. The arrest is a result of a use of force incident that happed in May of 2019.

State Police say the Trooper, identified as 30-year-old Jacob Brown, remains on administrative leave with all law enforcement property recovered pending the conclusion of the criminal and administrative investigation.

According to police, the investigation began in October of 2020 upon receiving a civil lawsuit alleging excessive force by an unnamed Trooper during an arrest on May 30, 2019.

“The public trust and responsibility bestowed upon us as law enforcement professionals is of the utmost importance. We owe not only the public we serve, but also the dedicated men and women of our department a just and timely response,” says Colonel Lamar Davis, Louisiana State Police Superintendent.

LSP Investigators say they began immediately working to identify the details of the incident and discovered Brown was involved as he assisted the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office with the arrest of a suspect.

Police say when they learned of Brown’s involvement, the department began an administrative investigation. During the course of the Internal Affairs inquiry, information developed that led to the suspension of the administrative investigation and the initiation of a criminal investigation.

Police say as the investigation continued, detectives learned that Brown engaged in excessive and unjustifiable actions during the incident and failed to report the use of force to his supervisors. LSP detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Brown and placed him into custody without incident this afternoon.

No further information is available at this time pending the ongoing criminal and civil proceedings and the pending administrative investigation.