MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — Christmas is only 10 days away, and the Monroe Salvation Army is falling short of its red kettle goal for 2022. The annual Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s largest fundraiser, funding the many services and programs available to individuals and families in need in Monroe, La throughout the year.

This has been a challenging year for many individuals and families in our community facing economic hardship or crisis We continue to see increased need from those impacted by high inflation and food and fuel prices. The Red Kettle Campaign is falling significantly behind as we work toward our 2022 kettle goal of $45,000. We are praying the community will offer support in the remaining days of the season to ensure we can continue to help those when they need it most. The generosity of our amazing community is always a blessing to witness first-hand. The Salvation Army is so grateful, and we want you all to know that every dollar stays in Monroe to help our community.! This means we can serve a meal to someone who is hungry, provide a safe night’s rest to someone facing shelter insecurity and help a family stay in their home in our community for months to come. Captain Jerry Casey of The Salvation Army.

The Monroe Salvation Army is looking for volunteer bellringers. To sign up to volunteer, call 318-325-1755. For more information on the Red Kettle Campaign or any other Salvation Army program, please visit them at 105 Hart St.