Monroe residents react to Sunday’s tornado as clean up begins

MONROE, La (04/13/20) — “Been living here for over 50 years, this is one of the worst things I have ever seen come through here,” said Guy Edward Murray, Monroe Resident. Sunday’s tornado left houses destroyed, broken tree limbs, and debris covering roads.

“Man it was crazy. We were in the house the wind was blowing, it started raining and then it got quiet, then all of a sudden it got real dark and it sounded like a freight train was coming through,” said Douglas Ayers, Resident at City of Faith. As 140 mile and hour winds entered the Monroe area, damage immediately began.

“There was a red car driving down the road and it picked up off the ground and threw it over there, we got her out of there and then there was an old lady trapped in her house over there, so we got her out of there,” said Ayers.

“And the next thing I knew, I got up, walked to the hallway, felt the house lift like it was off the foundation, the window was coming in by my bed…Shawn was coming in through the back door, lifted him off the ground and I knew then that it was definitely a tornado,” said Murray. Residents stayed in their homes as they braced for impact.

“My sister covered me and my mom covered me and my sister on the floor. We couldn’t get to the mattress in time for the mattress to cover us just in case anything happened,” said Jeremiah Sims, Monroe Resident. After the storm hit, residents stepped outside to make sure neighbors were safe after trees fell and blocked homes.

“Me and my sister, we tried to talk to Ms. Evelyn, she was panicking really bad so I pulled her out of her window and when we pulled her out of her window we brought her to our house and sat her on the couch,” said Sims.

“It’s cool to see the community come together and it’s just blessed no one got hurt,” said Ayers.

“Just thankful to be alive, that the Lord spared our lives in the neighborhood,” said Murray.

Monroe residents say they’re ready to clean up and rebuild for the future and even though the tornado hit on Easter Sunday, they’re thankful to live to see another day.