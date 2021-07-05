Monroe residents apart of millions that are traveling near and far during the holidays.

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) People are traveling nonstop this summer. According to TSA over 1 point 6 million Americans traveled on the 4th of July. Monroe residents say that quality time with their loved ones has them traveling in and out of the city.

Derel Harper & Mary Ross Monroe Residents “It’s always gone be traveling around this time of the year because we have the holidays, example the 4th of July and people are either trying to get to or from home. Its family oriented it’s family time right about now.”

Although the state has lifted the mask mandate social distancing and COVID-19 guidelines are still being implemented at the Monroe Regional Airport. Any flyers that aren’t wearing a mask upon entry will be asked to put one on.