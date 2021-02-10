Monroe Regional Airport names new Director

MONROE, La. — The City of Monroe has announced the appointment of Charles Butcher as the Director of the Monroe Regional Airport.

According to the city, Butcher’s career in aviation spans across two decades. Butcher most recently served as the Director of Security Access and Ground Transportation Services at the Northwest Arkansas National Airport.

Butcher is also experienced in directing large airport projects, including writing the minimum standards, airport emergency plan, and helping with the rewriting of the security plan.

Butcher, who holds a Master’s degree in Aeronautical Science with an emphasis in Management from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and a Bachelor’s degree in Aviation Management from Delta State University. Butcher is also a licensed pilot and holds an FAA flight dispatcher certificate