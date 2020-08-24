Monroe Public Works issues warning to residents ahead of predicted heavy rainfall

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Public Works Department has issued a warning to Monroe residents ahead of the predicted heavy rainfall associated with Laura later this week.

The Public Works Department is urging residents to clean all debris from yards, ditches, curb sides, and drainage gates ahead of the rainfall to make sure that water can flow/drain properly.

They say that any precautions taken before the rain would be helpful in preventing flooding locally.

They also released the locations and times where Monroe residents can get sandbags.

Beginning on Monday, August 24, at 4 PM, residents can visit the following locations to get sandbags:

Saul Adler Recreation Center — 3900 Westminster Avenue

Emily P. Robinson Recreation Center — 3504 Jackson Street

Marble Recreation Center — 2950 Renwick Street

Officials say that residents should be prepared to fill their own sandbags.